Report: Family 'Outraged' Over Britt Reid's Plea Deal

The family of a young girl left with traumatic injuries following a DWI crash with former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid is reportedly "outraged" by his plea deal.

Per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, "As part of Britt Reid's DUI plea deal from 2021 incident that left [5 year-old] Ariel Young severely injured, prosecutors will not seek more than 4 years in prison."

Adding, the "Victims [attorney] blasted the deal with former KC Chiefs assistant, said family is 'outraged.'"

According to KCTV5, Reid's sentence could be only 120 days in prison with probation for the remainder of his sentence if he qualifies for good behavior. However, it's likely that his legal team asks for less.

During Monday morning's court appearance, Reid said: “I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone."

This isn't the first run-in with the law that Andy Reid's son has had, who had a series of issues go on during the family's time in Pennsylvania.