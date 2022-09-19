Report: Fan Was Arrested For Alleged Mascot Incident

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 10: Bevo, the mascot of the Texas Longhorns, stands in his corner during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes on October 10, 2009 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas won 38-14. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

One fan is in big trouble after trying to mount a mascot.

According to Rivals.com’s Anwar Richardson, a fan went onto the field during the Texas-UTSA game and tried to mount Bevo, the Longhorns' mascot.

"Had a chance to see a second video (iPhone) that wasn't a grainy droid video. The guy did try to get into the Bevo pit and was halfway in but was tackled by the officer. Still was a crazy scene," Richardson tweeted.

It's a good thing that this fan didn't get seriously hurt considering that Bevo weighs over 1,000 pounds.

There's also a good chance that this fan likely won't be allowed back at Longhorn games for the foreseeable future.

As for the actual game, Texas got to 2-1 overall, thanks to a 41-20 victory.