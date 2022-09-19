Report: Fan Was Arrested For Alleged Mascot Incident
One fan is in big trouble after trying to mount a mascot.
According to Rivals.com’s Anwar Richardson, a fan went onto the field during the Texas-UTSA game and tried to mount Bevo, the Longhorns' mascot.
"Had a chance to see a second video (iPhone) that wasn't a grainy droid video. The guy did try to get into the Bevo pit and was halfway in but was tackled by the officer. Still was a crazy scene," Richardson tweeted.
It's a good thing that this fan didn't get seriously hurt considering that Bevo weighs over 1,000 pounds.
There's also a good chance that this fan likely won't be allowed back at Longhorn games for the foreseeable future.
As for the actual game, Texas got to 2-1 overall, thanks to a 41-20 victory.