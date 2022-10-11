Report: Fan Who Was Tackled By Rams Linebacker After Running On Field Sustained Concussion

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A protester with a smoke bomb is tackled on the field by Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner, #45 Takkarist McKinley #50 and a security guard during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images/Getty Images

During last week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and 49ers, Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner decked a man who illegally ran out onto the field.

According to recent reports from TMZ Sports, the man suffered a concussion from that hit delivered by the six-time All-Pro defender.

The Santa Clara Police Dept. says the man, Alexander Taylor, came to the cops the day after the incident to report multiple injuries he sustained during the hit.

"Mr. Taylor had a headache, a concussion without loss of consciousness, and a burn on his inner right bicep," the police report says.

Taylor rushed the field with a pink smoke bomb on behalf of an animal rights organization called Direct Action Everywhere. A spokesperson for the group said Taylor submitted the report because of the "blatant assault" that took place.

Wagner said he took the fan down for safety reasons.

"You don't know what that fan (has) or what they don't. We don't know what they're carrying in their pockets, it's whatever that little smoke stuff is," Wagner said. "But (it could be) dangerous. I was frustrated, so I took it out on the fan."