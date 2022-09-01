Report: FBI Reportedly Questioned Brett Favre Over Welfare Funds

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been about two years since reports first came out about Brett Favre's potential misuse of federal welfare funds intended for needy families. But what was once a local story has now apparently gotten the federal government involved.

In an interview with NBC News, Favre's lawyer Bud Holmes revealed that Favre has been questioned by the FBI in the ongoing case involving tens of million s in missing welfare funds. Favre has not been accused or charged in any crimes.

The Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly received $1.1 million in funds to give motivational speeches which an auditor determined Favre never made. Favre himself denied that claim in a series of tweets last year.

However, Favre eventually repaid the money he was given, though not with the interest he was asked to pay on top of it.

Brett Favre isn't the only well-known name involved in this scandal involving misuse of federal welfare funds. Hall of Fame wrestler Ted DiBiasse and former football star Marcus Dupree of ESPN 30 for 30 fame have also been implicated on various allegations of fund misuse totaling over $3.7 million.

It's a sad sight to see as some people who could benefit far more from direct benefits get left out in the cold.

Favre himself appears to be in the clear, but it's always a little concerning whenever the FBI gets involved.