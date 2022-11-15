Report: Former Duke Star Grayson Allen Could Be Traded

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly willing to trade fifth-year NBA pro Grayson Allen.

The reigning NBA champions are looking for a "defensive-minded frontcourt player" in exchange for the former Duke basketball star, per NBA insider Joe Cowley.

In his first season with the Bucks, Allen averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 44.8 percent from behind the arc. Through 12 games this year, he's averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The Bucks have a solid depth chart of young backcourt talent, but they're currently lacking at the post position. Getting rid of Allen for a rim protector could be a good move for a team that allows 46.2 points in the paint per game.

The NBA trade deadline doesn't hit until February 9, but the Bucks could move well before that date.