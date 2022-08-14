Report: Former NFL Star's Brother Wanted After Fatal Shooting

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is reportedly wanted by authorities following a fatal shooting at a Texas little league football game over the weekend.

Lancaster police announced that Yaqub Talib is suspected to be connected to the shooting that left a man dead after an postgame argument between parents.

TMZ reports that there is a video circulating of the alleged shooting, with eyewitness accounts that the man pulling the trigger was "possibly" one of the Talib brothers.

Authorities have an active warrant out for his arrest and they are asking for any and all help in finding his whereabouts.

Per TMZ, Aqib was also at the game and saw this tragedy unfold. With his lawyer telling the outlet:

Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.

Aqib Talib was a five-time Pro Bowl corner and Super Bowl champ as a member of the Bucs, Patriots, Broncos, Rams and Dolphins.