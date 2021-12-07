Report: Free Agent Linebacker Will Compton Drawing Interest

Linebacker Will Compton could be back on an NFL team fairly soon.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Compton is drawing interest from multiple teams and could sign as soon as today.

Free agent LB Will Compton is drawing interest from multiple teams and could be signing a deal as soon as today, per source. The Boy could be back in the league soon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2021

Compton has yet to play this season and has battled injuries throughout his career. He most recently played with the Tennessee Titans last season and finished with 18 total tackles (nine solo) along with one fumble recovery.

Before that, Compton played in Oakland for the 2019 season and finished with 41 total tackles (26 solo). His most significant game action came while he was with Washington (2013-2017).

He finished with 90+ total tackles in both 2015 and 2016 and the latter season was the better of the two. Compton had 106 total tackles (61 solo) with one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

With where the NFL season is right now, it’s likely that Compton will want to sign with a contender, rather than a team that’s not going to make the playoffs.