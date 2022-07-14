Report: Friday Will Be More Challenging Day For Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner returned to court this Thursday. Two of her Russian club teammates appeared as character witnesses.

Griner's teammates told the judge that she has been an exemplary player and citizen during her time in Russia. For the most part, Thursday's court session wasn't too tough on her.

Unfortunately for Griner, the same thing cannot be said for this Friday's court session. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, it will be "more challenging."

That's because the judge will directly interrogate Griner. This is a common practice in Russian trials.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys can ask "clarifying questions" during this interrogation.

Griner pleaded guilty last week, saying she inadvertently brought vape cartridges with hashish oil into Russia.

The expectation is that Griner will repeat what she said last week during Friday's court session.

Griner's lawyers expect this court case to last until at least early August. If convicted, Griner can face up to 10 years in prison.