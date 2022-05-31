Report: Gary Payton II's Status For Game 1 Revealed

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could get a huge boost in their NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

Gary Payton II has missed a significant amount of time during the postseason. He was injured from a hard foul by Dillon Brooks during Golden State's series vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Early timelines indicated Payton could return for the Warriors as soon as Game 1 of the Finals. It appears those timelines were accurate.

Payton is "trending toward a game-time decision" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, per a report.

This would be a massive boost for the Warriors. Payton II is a defensive menace and can fit well in a small-ball lineup which Steve Kerr loves to employ.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are expected to beat Boston in their seven-game series. Home-court advantage could be extremely beneficial, especially considering how tough it is to win at TD Garden.

As long as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole stay healthy, Golden State should be in good shape.