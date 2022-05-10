Report: Giants Were 'Close' To Trading Pro Bowl CB To 1 Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry on Monday after failing to find a trade partner.

That doesn't mean they heard crickets from the rest of the NFL. According to The Athletic's Dan Duggan (h/t Pro Football Talk), the Giants almost sent the 2020 Pro Bowler to the Houston Texans.

Duggan said the Giants and Texans had a deal in place for Bradberry, likely for a late-round draft pick. However, talks sputtered when Houston and Bradberry couldn't settle on a new contract.

"The Giants were willing to pay some of Bradberry’s salary to accommodate a trade," Duggan wrote, "but they would have wanted a better pick in return, so there was never a middle ground that was acceptable for all parties."

Bradberry played all but one game for the Giants over the last two seasons, but they cut him to shed $10.1 million in cap space.

The 28-year-old, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, can now pick his new landing spot. While he'll almost certainly take a pay cut, Bradberry at least has the opportunity to join a contender or town of his choosing.