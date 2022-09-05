Report: Gisele Takes Notable Trip Amid Tom Brady 'Fight'

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are truly fighting over the quarterback's decision to keep playing football, they aren't letting it show in public.

According to a report on Monday, Gisele took a notable trip with the kids over the holiday weekend.

"Gisele Bündchen has returned to Florida and reunited with her kids, taking them to a water park following her spat with husband Tom Brady," Page Six reports.

"But the supermodel has since jetted back to Florida to be with their kids. She was seen with them on Sunday at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, just north of Miami."

Page Six exclusively reported last week that Bündchen, 42, had left their family compound in Tampa and flew alone to Costa Rica after an “epic fight” with Brady, 45, and amid rumors they were splitting.

Brady, 45, retired from football earlier this year. However, he un-retired after about a month and is set on playing the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay opens the year on Sunday against Dallas.