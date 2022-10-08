Report: Here's How Long Russell Wilson Has Been Dealing With Injury

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Reports on Saturday revealed that Russell Wilson was treated for an injury after Thursday night's disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to corresponding reports, the Denver Broncos quarterback has been dealing with this injury for more than just Week 5.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says Wilson has been battling a partially-torn lat near his right throwing shoulder since the second quarter of Week 4's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources," Schefter reports.

Doctors diagnosed the injury in the days leading up to Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts. Wilson didn't practice until one day before the primetime matchup.

Wilson is not expected to require surgery to fix this injury. He is expected to suit up for next Monday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson had a night to forget in Thursday's ugly 12-9 overtime loss, throwing zero touchdowns and two costly interceptions. Fortunately he has some extra time to regroup and recover before the Broncos' Week 6 matchup.