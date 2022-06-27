Report: Here's What Nets Could Get In Kevin Durant Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With Kyrie Irving remaining publicly noncommittal on a return to Brooklyn, it got the NBA world to thinking... what would a Kevin Durant trade package look like?

According to an anonymous source to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, "Look up the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers and start there."

It took Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to land AD in LA.

And it wouldn't be surprising to see KD net more.

At least one NBA star has already lobbied to get Kevin Durant to his city. Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard recently posted an Instagram story of the pair side-by-side in Blazers red.

Portland infamously passed up on Durant with the No. 1 pick in favor of Greg Oden back in 2007. But it's never too late to do the right thing if you're the Trailblazers.

That said, a number of teams would probably make a play to land one of the game's best (if not, the best) players. Including the Miami Heat.