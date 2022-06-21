Report: Here's What Rob Gronkowski Did With His NFL Salary

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the game of football.

According to the latest report from Darren Rovell, Gronk retires with his entire career earnings still intact. That's right, the four-time Super Bowl champion reportedly never touched his contract money.

According to Rovell, he lived off of his endorsement money only.

"Rób Gronkowski made $70 million in salary in NFL career. He says he's never touched that money, living off the money he makes on endorsements," he said.

That lines up with what Gronk said years ago about his saving.

"To this day, I still haven’t touched one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money," he said in 2015. "I live off my marketing money and haven’t blown it on any big-money expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school. ... I don’t hurt anyone (except Gord with the occasional kick to the groin), I don’t do drugs, I don’t drive drunk, I don’t break the law. ... I’m a 23-year-old guy just looking to have a fun time."

He'll certainly be having some fun in retirement.