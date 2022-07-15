Report: Here's What The Chiefs Offered Orlando Brown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag after failing to reach a new deal on a long-term contract with the team.

But Brown may have left a fairly lucrative deal on the table even if it wasn't what he wanted. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs offered Brown a deal worth $91 million over the first five years with a $40 million sixth year meant to inflate the value of the contract.

Garafolo said that Brown and his camp wanted more security than that. Now he'll play the 2022 season on a $16.7 million franchise tag, which he has until Week 1 to sign.

NFL fans found the report rather interesting as they largely didn't understand why Brown wouldn't sign a new deal. Some pointed out it puts him just outside the top five offensive tackles on a per year basis.

Orlando Brown was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft.

After starting 10 games as a rookie he quickly emerged as a top right tackle in 2019 as Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award.

Brown made back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Ravens, but was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. It was a solid move for the Chiefs as Brown made his third straight Pro Bowl.

