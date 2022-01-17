Report: Here’s Who Called The Cowboys’ Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers had one of the most-bizarre finishes to a playoff game that we’ve ever seen on Sunday.

Dallas fell to San Francisco, 23-17, when time ran out in the fourth quarter following a Dak Prescott run up the middle.

The Cowboys had the ball, down six points, near the 40-yard line. The offense likely had enough time to throw a Hail Mary! or two. Instead, the Cowboys attempted to get closer to the goal line, rushing Prescott up the middle.

Prescott was successful, rushing for nearly 20 yards. However, he was unable to get the final play off, as time expired.

Who actually called the final play?

According to a report, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was the one who called the final play, though it was signed off by Mike McCarthy.

I'm told OC Kellen Moore called the QB run and Mike McCarthy was on the headset to OK it. Not either's finest hour. Dak should have checked off. I don't get any of it. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 17, 2022

Changes could be coming in Dallas this offseason.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Jerry Jones make a change at head coach. Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are both candidates for head coaching vacancies.

It’ll be an interesting offseason in Dallas, that’s for sure.