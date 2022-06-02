Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.

That likely won't be the case this year.

Last summer, Dell and Sonya Curry announced they were getting divorced after 30 years of marriage.

"We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward," they said in a joint statement.

The New York Post provided some further details on the reasoning behind the split.

Last August, TMZ said court records revealed that Sonya filed for divorce on June 14 in North Carolina — and that the exes accused each other of cheating. It’s unknown whether the divorce has been finalized. Sonya and Dell married in 1988, the same year Steph was born. Dell, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1994, was still playing at the time. The couple welcomed Seth in 1990, and daughter Sydel Curry in 1994.

Curry addressed the situation earlier this year.

“I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up.’ I could have that approach,” he told The Ringer. “But it’s going to be an acknowledgment of both of y’all in terms of how y’all raised me. The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

Curry is in search of his fourth NBA title and first NBA Finals MVP award.

Tonight's game will tipoff at 9 p.m. ET in the Warriors' Chase Center.