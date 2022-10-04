Report: High School Basketball Player Shot, Killed At 16

One of New Jersey's top basketball prep stars was reportedly shot and killed on Monday.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School, was shot four times near school yesterday afternoon. Duncan was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Per NJ.com, no arrests have been made yet. But police are looking for "a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the shooting."

Duncan was widely regarded as one of the top rising talents in the state. With his AAU team, the Garden State Bounce, describing the young point guard as "Our floor general, team captain, and the best point guard our program has seen."

At 6-foot-1, 160-pounds, Duncan scored 180 points as a freshman, helping East Orange to a 15-9 record in one of New Jersey's most competitive conferences.

Just an unspeakable tragedy for the city of East Orange, surrounding Essex county and state of New Jersey as a whole.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Duncan's family to assist in his funeral and memorial arrangements.