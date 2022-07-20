Report: How Alex Rodriguez Feels About Jennifer Lopez Getting Married

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married. On Monday, Us Weekly revealed how Alex Rodriguez responded to the news.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in 2019. They ultimately called things off in April 2021.

Despite how his relationship with Lopez ended, Rodriguez is reportedly happy for her.

"He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

This report from Us Weekly also said that Rodriguez "went about his business" after seeing the news that Affleck and Lopez got married.

Rodriguez recently called Lopez "the most talented human" he has ever been around.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he said. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Rodriguez is reportedly dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.