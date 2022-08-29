Report: How Brian Robinson Is Doing Following Shooting

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking on Sunday.

Robinson was shot multiple times during the incident, but his injuries are thankfully considered non-life threatening. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street NE.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera updated Robinson's status on Monday morning and said that he's in a good place. He also could be released from the hospital as early as today.

Ian Rapoport also reported that Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg and that he hasn't been ruled out for playing at some point this season.

This is excellent news on Robinson, especially since it could've been a lot worse.

Our thoughts are with Robinson during this time.