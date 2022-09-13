Report: How Brittney Griner Is Currently Feeling In Prison

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

A little over a month ago, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Since then, it's been fairly quiet on that front.

Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, provided an update on the two-time Olympic medalist during an interview with People.com.

Blagovolina revealed that Griner is stressed about her future. She's still waiting for positive on her appeal process or a potential prisoner swap.

"Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future," Blagovolina said.

Griner's attorneys have 10 days to file an appeal to the ruling. They're expected to do that by the end of next week.

"As a legal team, we need to do [the] maximum to get a shorter term," Blagovolina added. "We need to use every legal opportunity that we have, and [an] appeal is one of those opportunities."

The best-case scenario for Griner is that Russia and the United States work out a prisoner swap. If that doesn't happen, she'll need to hope for a lighter sentence.

Griner will have to patiently wait for an update on her situation.