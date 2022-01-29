Report: How Bruce Arians, Jason Licht Reacted To Tom Brady News

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians are both surprised by the Tom Brady retirement reports.

Per Matt Lombardo of Fansided, they were surprised when they first heard the news and then laughed because Brady hasn’t made his intentions known one way or the other.

Bruce Arians and Jason Licht were admittedly surprised by the Tom Brady reports, but laughed them off because Brady hasn’t told them one way or another, per sources. #Buccaneers #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 29, 2022

This story continues to get more interesting by the minute.

It was originally reported by both Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN that Brady would be retiring.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

After that, conflicting information came out, starting with Michael Silver.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

If Brady does make it official, his last game would be an NFC Divisional Round loss to the Rams last Sunday.

The Bucs erased a 24-point deficit in the second half before their defense gave it away in the final minute.

Brady would also retire as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, while also playing in 10 total Super Bowls for his career.

Tampa Bay would also have to figure out what to do at quarterback moving forward. Their only two quarterbacks on the roster right now are Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert.