The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: How Bruce Arians, Jason Licht Reacted To Tom Brady News

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians are both surprised by the Tom Brady retirement reports.

Per Matt Lombardo of Fansided, they were surprised when they first heard the news and then laughed because Brady hasn’t made his intentions known one way or the other.

This story continues to get more interesting by the minute.

It was originally reported by both Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN that Brady would be retiring.

After that, conflicting information came out, starting with Michael Silver.

If Brady does make it official, his last game would be an NFC Divisional Round loss to the Rams last Sunday.

The Bucs erased a 24-point deficit in the second half before their defense gave it away in the final minute.

Brady would also retire as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, while also playing in 10 total Super Bowls for his career.

Tampa Bay would also have to figure out what to do at quarterback moving forward. Their only two quarterbacks on the roster right now are Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.