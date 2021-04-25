Report: How Danica Patrick Met Her New Boyfriend

Danica Patrick is officially off the dating market.

The former NASCAR star was dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The power couple was together for more than a year, however, they called it quits at some point during 2020. Rodgers has since moved on, as he is engaged to be married to actress Shailene Woodley.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this month, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Patrick has apparently moved on, too. She is dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly.

US Weekly had some details on how the couple met.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair “were set up” by the cofounders of Beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock are investors in. “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” the insider adds. “She’s very happy.”

Patrick shared some photos of the happy couple on Instagram.

Hopefully everyone is happy.