Report: How Jadeveon Clowney Feels About Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook gave fans a peek behind the curtain in regards to Jadeveon Clowney's re-signing Sunday.

Clowney re-upped with Cleveland on a one-year, $11 million deal. And apparently, the defensive end reportedly tried recruiting former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson to the Browns prior to the QB waiving his no-trade clause.

Per Stainbrook, if Baker Mayfield remained behind center for Cleveland, Jadeveon Clowney would no longer be wearing a Browns uniform.

Clowney is said to have enjoyed his time with the team. In 14 games with the Browns last season, he recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks.

That said, the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly only remained with Cleveland because of the change at QB.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and ultimately signed him to a fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract.

Baker Mayfield remains on Cleveland's roster. However, his time with the team that drafted him first overall is essentially over.