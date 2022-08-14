Report: How Joe Burrow Looked At His First Practice Back

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the first time since his appendectomy, Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals practice field and took part in some drills on Sunday.

Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

"The Bengals allowed Joe Burrow to make the call whether he took part in 7 on 7 toward the end of practice. Were going to see how he felt. Not only did Burrow decide to take part, he took every rep -- even with the second team. Oh, and he dropped two dimes down field."

Burrow continues to show why he's the man to help lead the Bengals to the promised land.

After a breakout 2021 that landed Cincinnati in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, Burrow is poised to follow that up with another MVP-caliber campaign this season.

That road begins with September 11 with an AFC North bout vs. the Steelers.