Report: How Jon Gruden Really Feels About The NFL

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

It wasn't too long ago that Jon Gruden was supposed to lead the next era of Raiders football as they transitioned into their new home in Vegas.

Last October, Gruden chose to resign after a series of homophobic and misogynistic comments were discovered in emails he sent to former Washington team president Bruce Allen roughly 10 years ago.

The 58-year-old is currently pursuing legal action against the NFL. And according to Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez, there's reportedly no love lost between Gruden and the league he once served.

Telling 1140 "The Bet" Las Vegas:

He felt that he was targeted [Jon Gruden] by the league. He still feels that. I think a lot of this is to find out who leaked those emails.

The Gruden emails were leaked as a part of an investigation into the Washington Commanders misconduct. But no other conversations were leaked.

It was even described by longtime sportscaster Brent Musberger as a "professional hit job."

Jon Gruden's lawsuit is currently heading to arbitration after a judge denied the NFL's motions to dismiss the former coach's lawsuit.