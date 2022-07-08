Report: How LeBron James Feels About Lakers' Future Draft Picks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In order to land a big-name superstar like Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers will need to part ways with some future draft picks.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, LeBron James doesn't care about those draft picks.

He wants to win now.

“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick," Windhorst said, per Legion Hoops. "He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.”

LeBron is entering the final season of his contract with the Lakers. After that, his future in the NBA is uncertain. Given his expiring contract, it makes sense that the all-time great hooper would want to prime himself for a championship run in LA as soon as possible.

Kyrie opted into his player option with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason. But when his superstar teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the organization, Irving began exploring some of his other options.

LeBron and the Lakers are on the hunt for some improved talent after last year's disappointing failure to make the postseason. A reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard could be exactly what he needs to claim his fifth NBA title.