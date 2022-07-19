Report: How Long Browns Expect Deshaun Watson To Be Suspended

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Sue Robinson regarding a possible suspension for Deshaun Watson, the picture is becoming a little bit more clear.

While Robinson hasn't announced a final decision yet, reports from earlier this week suggested he could receive anywhere from 2-8 games. A new report this afternoon gave more clarity.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Browns believe Watson will receive an eight-game suspension from the league.

Here's more from Pro Football Talk:

Per a league source, the Browns privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension of Watson. That obviously doesn’t mean anything as to the eventual outcome. It only means that the team has come to the subjective conclusion, one it would never admit publicly, that it expects to not have Watson for eight of 17 games in 2022.

As Florio noted, this may just be the expectation from the Browns and not the actual suspension Watson will eventually receive.

However, if he is gone for eight games, Jacoby Brissett will be starting nearly half the season for the Browns this year. If that happens, will the team be able to make the playoffs?

Or will the Browns bring in another quarterback to compete for the starting job?

We'll find out soon.