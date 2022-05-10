Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series.

Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Kerr will return for Game 5. In fact, he might miss the rest of the series.

"There's obviously an expectation that he misses Game 5 and possibly the rest of the series," said NBA insider Shams Charania.

The good news is the Warriors have a 3-1 series lead. They can close things out in Game 5, but that game will be on the road in Memphis.

Brown is fully comfortable in his current role, though.

"Obviously there's butterflies, because again you're going into the game with a certain mindset and it's a big game. Every game that we play at this point in the year, it's huge,'' said Brown, who agreed Sunday to become the Sacramento Kings new coach after this postseason run, via ESPN.com. "So to have that kind of thrown at you, you've got to switch gears because I know what my responsibilities are going in as Mike Brown the assistant coach, and it changes.''

Hopefully Kerr returns soon.