Report: How Long Tom Brady, Gisele Have Been Living Separately

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's been no secret that Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele, are going through a bit of a rough patch since the quarterback's short-lived retirement.

According to several reports, Brady spent the majority of his 11-day absence from the Bucs with his wife. However, it appears the pair went their separate ways shortly after their Bahamian getaway.

Per People.com, Tom and Gisele have been living apart for the last six weeks and Bündchen has spent a good deal of that time traveling while Brady resumes his football activities.

"Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," one insider said. With another adding, "During the season, they live separate lives."

That said, a third source with the magazine says that as dedicated and driven as Tom is, he always finds time to be with his family.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," they explained. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Gisele did show her husband some love ahead of the Bucs Week 1 game against the Cowboys last Sunday, so maybe the pair's relationship isn't as on the rocks as some are speculating.

But things have never been this public when it comes to their marriage.