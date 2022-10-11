Report: How Long Tom Brady, Gisele Have Had Problems

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Countless reports regarding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage have come to light over the past month. However, it sounds like their recent rift has been brewing for a while.

People has reported that Brady and Bundchen's marital woes have been going on for roughly a decade.

This somewhat lines up with TMZ's report about Bundchen disliking Brady's hectic schedule during football season.

From People:

"[The problems] are 10 years old," the insider said of the couple. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them." "Gisele is doing fine," the source told PEOPLE of how the supermodel is handling her future with Brady. "She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on."

Of course, Brady's decision to come out of retirement doesn't help this situation.

Despite all the negative noise surrounding Brady and Bundchen, it has been reported that reconciliation is still possible.

According to Us Weekly, Bundchen wants to see Brady put in the work and show more support.

"Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her," a source told Us Weekly.

Brady and Bundchen have not issued any public statements on their marriage.