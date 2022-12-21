Report: How Many Attended Brittney Griner's Welcome Home Party

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the United States completed a prisoner swap with Russia that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home.

She spent 10 months in Russian custody after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport. After recently being moved to a Russian penal colony, talks to bring her home ramped up.

Eventually, President Joe Biden and his staff swapped Grinner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Upon her return home, she didn't receive much fanfare, according to a report from ESPN.

Only 20 people showed up to a church to welcome her home.

From ESPN:

Brittney Griner's homecoming was celebrated Monday night in front of 20 people at University Baptist Church in Waco. Baylor is on winter break, and a few of the people who were supposed to attend were sick. The church livestreamed the event.

Hopefully Griner received a much larger and thoughtful celebration of her return elsewhere.