Report: How Many Attended Brittney Griner's Welcome Home Party
Earlier this month, the United States completed a prisoner swap with Russia that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home.
She spent 10 months in Russian custody after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport. After recently being moved to a Russian penal colony, talks to bring her home ramped up.
Eventually, President Joe Biden and his staff swapped Grinner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Upon her return home, she didn't receive much fanfare, according to a report from ESPN.
Only 20 people showed up to a church to welcome her home.
From ESPN:
Brittney Griner's homecoming was celebrated Monday night in front of 20 people at University Baptist Church in Waco. Baylor is on winter break, and a few of the people who were supposed to attend were sick. The church livestreamed the event.
Hopefully Griner received a much larger and thoughtful celebration of her return elsewhere.