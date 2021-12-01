Report: How Many Games LeBron James Will Miss

Prior to this evenings matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers placed LeBron James in health and safety protocols with a positive COVID-19 test.

In addition to tonight’s game, LeBron is expected to miss “several” more contests, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Any player with a positive COVID-19 test is required to be out for at least 10 days or provide two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

This unfortunate news for the Lakers comes on the heels of a 33-point, nine-assist, five-rebound performance for LeBron in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. Through 11 games this year, the superstar forward is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Tonight’s contest will be James’ 12th missed game of the season — sitting out earlier this season with an ankle injury, an abdominal strain and a one-game suspension.

The Lakers are 7-4 with LeBron on the court and 4-7 without him.