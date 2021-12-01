The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: How Many Games LeBron James Will Miss

LeBron James on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Prior to this evenings matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers placed LeBron James in health and safety protocols with a positive COVID-19 test.

In addition to tonight’s game, LeBron is expected to miss “several” more contests, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Any player with a positive COVID-19 test is required to be out for at least 10 days or provide two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

This unfortunate news for the Lakers comes on the heels of a 33-point, nine-assist, five-rebound performance for LeBron in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. Through 11 games this year, the superstar forward is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Tonight’s contest will be James’ 12th missed game of the season — sitting out earlier this season with an ankle injury, an abdominal strain and a one-game suspension.

The Lakers are 7-4 with LeBron on the court and 4-7 without him.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.