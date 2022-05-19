Report: How Many NFL Teams Cleared Justyn Ross

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Few players going undrafted have caused as much debate in recent memory than former Clemson star Justyn Ross.

Health issues kept Ross from playing 2020, but he was able to play for the Tigers in 2021. However, concerns over his long-term health apparently scared NFL teams away leading up to the draft.

In a recent interview Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed that only four NFL teams cleared Ross medically. But none of them were willing to use a draft pick on him.

Ross wound up going undrafted before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Many believe that he'll find success in that high-octane offense.

Justyn Ross certainly wouldn't be the first wide receiver to find NFL success after going undrafted. Players like Wayne Chrebet, Rod Smith and Wes Welker have gone on to enjoy incredible careers despite being totally ignored on Draft Day.

As a true freshman at Clemson, Ross had 46 receptions for a whopping 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns en route to winning a national title.

Ross will have a tougher road to making the Chiefs' final 53-man roster now than if he were drafted. But if he has the skills to make the team, chances are he'll get his opportunity to make everyone regret not drafting him.

Will NFL teams regret not drafting Justyn Ross?