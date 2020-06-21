Report: How Many NFL Teams Have At Least 1 Player Testing Positive

Players testing positive for the coronavirus is going to be a part of sports coming back. That seems unavoidable.

The NFL understands this and claims to have the right plans in place to respond to positive tests moving forward.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, about 10 teams have had at least one player test positive for COVID-19.

From ESPN.com:

Around 10 NFL teams have reported positive coronavirus tests for at least one of their players, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, prompting the NFLPA to release the statement. The NFL and NFLPA share a database that updates each time a team reports a positive test, and there’s been an uptick over the last two weeks. Teams can administer tests for players who were already rehabbing injuries in the team facility, thus permitted to be there, or when a player discloses symptoms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that it is difficult to imagine an NFL season with players being in a bubble environment.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said Thursday on CNN.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, meanwhile, believes the right plans are in place.

“Dr. Fauci has identified the important health and safety issues we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisors, are addressing to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches, and other essential personnel,” Dr. Allen Sills said in a statement.

“Make no mistake, this is no easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel, and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”

The NFL is currently scheduled to begin the preseason in August with Week 1 of the regular season set for Sept. 13.