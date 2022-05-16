Report: How Many Schools Have Reported NIL Violations

Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

The speed with which name, image and likeness (NIL) was nationally permitted created a free-for-all of deals for college athletes across the country. But how have schools reacted to potential violations of NIL that cross the line into pay-for-play?

According to Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports, while there are active investigations into NIL abuse, not a single school has reported violations to either NCAA enforcement or their Power Five compliance offices. NIL first went into effect on July 1 of last year.

That tells us that no team is willing to self-report on any potential wrongdoing regarding NIL at their school. You would think that flies in the face of schools' desires to mitigate potential punishments in the future.

Though given the NCAA's track record of punishing those who do comply, it's not a surprise. Too many teams have cooperated with the NCAA in the past and still gotten slammed for self-reporting.

College football writer Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press might have said it best though. In a tweet on Monday, Russo pointed out that while colleges accuse their rivals of cheating all the time, they never allow anyone to investigate their own institution.

"A time honored tradition in college sports. WE need to do something about all these cheaters! OUR collectives are operating above board. It's those OTHER GUYS who are suspicious."

The NIL landscape has turned what was an under-the-table issue into pretty open pay for play. The ethics of that is a separate issue.

When the NCAA finally codifies NIL, a lot of teams may be forced to scramble to reorganize their programs.

And if they don't act quickly enough, the NCAA may hammer them.