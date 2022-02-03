Report: How Michigan’s Staff Feels About Jim Harbaugh News

The lack of communication in Jim Harbaugh’s sudden decision to return to Michigan has reportedly caused some disarray within the program.

Like Harbaugh, the Wolverines program reportedly planned for their head coach to take the Minnesota Vikings job after yesterday’s interview.

According to ESPN senior insider Heather Dinich, there is some “frustration” amongst the Michigan staff after Harbaugh’s “surprise” decision — mostly in regards to a lack of communication “from the top down.”

“Well, it was a surprise to Michigan’s staff, too, because, as we talked about yesterday, they were prepared for him to leave,” Dinich said on today’s episode of Get Up, per 247Sports. “Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis knew that he was in a good position as an internal candidate and had support from inside the program to take over if Harbaugh left. There has been no communication. As of late last night, staff was learning about this through Adam Schefter’s tweet. And so, as of early this morning, I spoke to a staff member who said there still hasn’t been any communication from the top down — and that is not atypical, I’m told. So there’s certainly some frustration.”

When he didn’t receive an offer after yesterday’s interview with the Vikings, Harbaugh reportedly called Director of Athletics Warde Manuel to inform the Michigan program that he’d be returning in 2022. On source reportedly said the program was “elated” to get his decision.

Dinich highlighted what Harbaugh’s return to team facilities next week might look like.

“How this is all going to play out, when they do get back together next week, is obviously going to be interesting. But I’m also told, look, this is Jim Harbaugh. He is a quirky guy. And when he gets back, he’s going to focus on the task at hand and that’s just how he operates,” she added. “So they’re all expecting that to be quite the norm as well. And they’re not coming back until mid next week, as a staff. Of course, that could change. But that’s the plan, as of this morning.”

Harbaugh and the Wolverines are coming off an incredible 2021 season that saw them claim a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.