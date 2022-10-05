Report: How Much Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run Ball Is Worth

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run has a guaranteed worth of at least $2 million.

Sports memorabilia auction website "Memory Lane" guaranteed this multi-million dollar figure to whoever catches the Judges' home run No. 62.

Company president J.P. Cohen made that $2 million promise back late September when Judge had 60 home runs.

The New York slugger finally accomplished the feat on Tuesday night, knocking out No. 62 at the Texas Rangers' Choctaw Stadium. With this record-setting shot, Judge is now the all-time, single-season home run leader in AL history — passing the record set by former Yankee Roger Maris 61 years ago.

The fan who caught Judge's record-setting homer was wearing a Rangers hat. He was hounded by reporters as he left the stadium with his new valuable possession.

"That's a good question. I haven't thought about it," the fan said when asked what he would do with the ball.

What would you do if you caught this piece of baseball history?