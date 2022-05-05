Report: How Much Emory Jones Is Getting At Arizona State

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators on November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday, former Florida Gators quarterback announced he's transferring to Arizona State.

The Sun Devils lost three-year starter Jayden Daniels to the transfer portal earlier this offseason. He wound up choosing LSU, leaving a major vacancy at ASU.

Jones, meanwhile, saw the opening and took advantage. He'll be Arizona State's starting quarterback this upcoming season. Better yet, he's getting a pretty sweet NIL deal to put the cherry on top.

Jones will receive up to $75,000 in marketing opportunities through ASU's new NIL collective, per a report.

Jones will also receive a vehicle from Jones Auto Centers as apart of the deal, per Chris Karpman of 247Sports.

It may not be the only significant NIL deal an Arizona State player strikes in the coming weeks.

Last year with the Gators, Jones completed 64.7 percent of his throws for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 picks. He added 759 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The former Florida quarterback is expected to start for the Sun Devils this upcoming season.