Report: How Much ESPN Is Likely Going To Pay Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is reportedly close to leaving Fox’s broadcasting booth for a lucrative new deal as the lead analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

According to The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, Aikman is set to make as much as — or more than — another former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized,” Marchand wrote, “but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million with CBS.”

NEWS: Troy Aikman is on the verge of bolting Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XIwmM297db — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022

That reported total is even more money than current Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott will net after signing a $160 million extension, though his deal stretches across six fewer years for a far higher average annual value.

Still, a baseline yearly salary of $18 million (or more) isn’t too shabby.

Aikman moving to ESPN would be a surprising outcome, as the free agent was heavily linked to Amazon, which will begin exclusively streaming Thursday Night Football in 2022. He’s instead on the verge of working Monday nights for The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

While Aikman will have to see if the grass is truly greener in this potential new venture, his wallet will certainly be greener if completing this deal.