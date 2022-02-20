Report: How Much Josh McDaniels’ Full-Page Ad Cost

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t spare any expense when it came to saying goodbye to his former team.

Last week, the longtime Patriots offensive coordinator took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe to say goodbye to New England. McDaniels wrote out a roughly 1,000-word letter thanking the organization and its fans.

“Josh McDaniels penned a classy, thoughtful thank-you note to Patriots fans in Wednesday’s Boston Globe,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in his Sunday column.

On page A5 of today’s Boston Globe, Josh McDaniels says thank you to all Patriots fans. pic.twitter.com/aqfm8hlVEX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 16, 2022

“That he chose the Globe to do so, and not social media, wasn’t an accident. McDaniels might be just 45, but he’s an old soul in that regard. I called the Globe advertising department to try to get a better feel for how much an ad like that may cost, and was told by one representative a ballpark of $20,000.”

McDaniels spent 14 non-consecutive seasons as the Patriots OC, winning six Super Bowls with the team in the process.

With Josh McDaniels likely somewhere in the upper echelon’s of NFL head coaching salaries, $20,000 is a small price to pay for the profile that the Pats have helped him create.