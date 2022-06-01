Report: How Much LIV Golf Paid Dustin Johnson Revealed

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on from the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson has put his PGA Tour career at risk by defying the tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational. But after details of how much he's being paid to join were revealed, it's understandable why he'd make that move.

According to Telegraph via the Sports Business Journal, Johnson has signed a $125 million deal to join LIV Golf. It's unclear how long the deal runs for.

But the deal has already had consequences for the two-time major winner. He's already been dropped by RBC, one of his primary sponsors.

The PGA Tour has also made it clear that punishments are coming for those who joined the LIV Golf Invitational. Though it remains to be seen what those punishments will actually be.

For $125 million up front, it's probably not going to bother Dustin Johnson too much though. He's already won two of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world with the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters.

And he stands to earn a lot more money playing for LIV Golf on top of everything. There's $170 million on the line in the eight-game slate for the 2022.

The LIV Golf Invitational stands to set Dustin Johnson up for life beyond his golf career. Even if it results in him being persona non grata in the PGA Tour, it's a pretty savvy financial decision.

