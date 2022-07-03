Report: How Much Money Pac-12 Is Losing Over USC, UCLA

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pac-12 is going to feel the defection of USC and UCLA for a long, long time.



The conference lost both teams in its largest media market (as well as its surrounding areas). And all-in-all, its set to be a financial gut punch for what was once one of the nation's most popular leagues.

According to Bob Thompson, former president of FOX Sports Networks, the Pac-12 was expected to land a television deal somewhere in the ballpark of $500 million per year on its next contract. Now he says they'll be taking at least a $200 million haircut.

“I would surmise that the Pac-12 Networks are pretty much going to be a shadow of their former selves," Thompson explained via Bold Faced Truth by John Canzano. "Think one feed instead of seven. A good portion of the programming on a streamer such as ESPN+ or something like it.”

Not only did the conference lose the Trojans and Bruins, but Oregon and Washington are also question marks when it comes to future defections.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has theorized that UNC and Miami could also bolt from the ACC to the SEC or Big Ten. As the push towards two major college football conferences continues.