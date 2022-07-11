Report: How Much Sponsor Is Paying For Steelers' Stadium Naming Rights

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Acrisure is reportedly paying a lot of money to have the naming rights for the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium.

Per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, Acrisure is paying more than $10 million a year for the naming rights.

The name change was officially announced on Monday afternoon after Fillipponi reported that it was going to happen on Sunday night.

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm that specializes in insurance, real estate, cyber services, and asset management.

Before Acrisure took over the naming rights, the Steelers' stadium had been called Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

The ketchup company decided not to extend its name rights agreement for the stadium, despite Steelers president Art Rooney II saying he's optimistic that a deal would get done earlier in the offseason.

This deal with Acrisure will go for the next 15 years.