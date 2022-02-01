Report: How Much The Broncos Will Likely Sell For

With an announcement on Tuesday, the Pat Bowlen Trust officially began the sale process for the Broncos franchise. And according to recent reports, whoever purchases the team will have to shell out a significant amount of dough.

The Denver franchise is expected to sell for more than $4 billion.

“The #Broncos are for sale. Look for the price to start with a 4,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote in response to the announcement.

Back in January, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. could not buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement. Once that decision was made, the franchise was able to move forward with its decision to transition team ownership.

The Broncos are currently owned by the Pat Bowlen Trust. Pat Bowlen, the longtime team owner, stepped away from his day-to-day roles in 2014 and passed away in 2019.

Several big-name figures have emerged as potential buyers of the franchise — including Bronco legends Peyton Manning and John Elway. If the team sells for $4 billion, the new principal owner would need to contribute at least $1.2 billion (30%).

A $4 billion price tag would rank the Denver organization amongst the top-10 richest franchises in the league.

The Broncos hope to have the sale completed before the start of the 2022 season.