Report: How Much The Commanders Could Actually Sell For

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders could have a new ownership group in the near future.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Dan and Tanya Snyder have started the process of selling the franchise. They've hired Bank of America Securities to help explore the sale.

If a deal goes through, the Snyder family would obviously walk away with a lot of money. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, the true cost of the team could be close to $11 billion.

That kind of deal would be the biggest one for a sports franchise in history. It would even top the $5.3 billion price tag that Chelsea FC sold for earlier this year.

The Snyders originally purchased the franchise for $750 million back in 1999.

Any potential sale would have to be approved by the NFL's Finance Committee and at least 24 of the 32 owners.

It remains to be seen if/when the team gets some potential bidders.