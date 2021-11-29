Report: How Much The Mets Have Offered Max Scherzer

The New York Mets have reportedly made free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer a huge offer.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Scherzer could be on the verge of making a free agency decision, with the Mets very much in contention.

“Mets full attention at moment is on Max Scherzer, who may make a decision tonight. While the incumbent Dodgers are perceived as the favorite, the Mets are determined and financially formidable. If Scherzer goes elsewhere, Mets are expected to pivot to Kevin Gausman,” he reported on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, Angels and Giants, among other teams, are also believed to be in contention.

Mets full attention at moment is on Max Scherzer, who may make a decision tonight. While the incumbent Dodgers are perceived as the favorite, the Mets are determined and financially formidable. If Scherzer goes elsewhere, Mets are expected to pivot to Kevin Gausman. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2021

According to Andy Martino, the Mets have made Scherzer an offer worth more than $40 million per season.

Sources: Mets have offered Scherzer more than $40 million per year. Length unknown. Doesn’t mean he’ll sign there; that’s still unclear. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) November 29, 2021

Scherzer spent most of his career in the NL East, winning a World Series and multiple Cy Youngs with the Washington Nationals.