Report: How Much The Mets Have Offered Max Scherzer

MLB: AUG 04 Astros at DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch during the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 4, 2021 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Mets have reportedly made free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer a huge offer.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Scherzer could be on the verge of making a free agency decision, with the Mets very much in contention.

“Mets full attention at moment is on Max Scherzer, who may make a decision tonight. While the incumbent Dodgers are perceived as the favorite, the Mets are determined and financially formidable. If Scherzer goes elsewhere, Mets are expected to pivot to Kevin Gausman,” he reported on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, Angels and Giants, among other teams, are also believed to be in contention.

According to Andy Martino, the Mets have made Scherzer an offer worth more than $40 million per season.

Scherzer spent most of his career in the NL East, winning a World Series and multiple Cy Youngs with the Washington Nationals.

