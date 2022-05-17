Report: How Much The NCAA Has Spent In Legal Fees

In a recent report from USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, the NCAA incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees over the last seven fiscal years, prompting response from ESPN's Jay Bilas.

According to Berkowitz, the NCAA paid out $304.5 million in legal expenses dating back to FY14. To which Bilas replied:

"$300 Million in legal fees…indefensible. Everyone involved in this should be held accountable for this. Awful."

Bilas' tweet got some reaction from college sports fans.

"But there’s no money for the kids!!!" one user responded.

"That's a feature no a flaw I think," another commented.

"Can't fix stupid and the lack of institutional control within the leadership of the NCAA is a joke," another said. "Need to just drop it completely. Let conferences band together and run it better."

"100 percent. Disgraceful."

Mark Emmert is set to step down in the very near future. What the future holds for the NCAA in this changing college sports landscape isn't quite clear.