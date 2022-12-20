Report: How Much The Phoenix Suns Are Being Sold For
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to be under new ownership in the very near future and its looking like the franchise will sell for a record price.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns." Adding that the purchase price is "in the neighborhood" of $4 billion.
Ishbia's purchase would put an official end to the Robert Sarver era, who faced multiple allegations of racism, harassment and misogyny over the course of his 17-year tenure as the Suns/Mercury owner.
The organization recently pushed back on ESPN's reporting of the alleged toxic culture in their building. Saying in a statement:
There are factual inaccuracies not supported by the findings of already-completed internal or external investigations, including incorrect attribution of confidential claims made as part of the NBA investigation. That being said, as we move forward, we do so with the knowledge that we have not been a perfect organization. Our current leaders have taken accountability for the claims that have been substantiated through investigations. And all of us continue to be committed to learning, growing and upholding a culture of respect.