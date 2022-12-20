Report: How Much The Phoenix Suns Are Being Sold For

PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 17: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game Five of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 17, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to be under new ownership in the very near future and its looking like the franchise will sell for a record price.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns." Adding that the purchase price is "in the neighborhood" of $4 billion.

Ishbia's purchase would put an official end to the Robert Sarver era, who faced multiple allegations of racism, harassment and misogyny over the course of his 17-year tenure as the Suns/Mercury owner.

The organization recently pushed back on ESPN's reporting of the alleged toxic culture in their building. Saying in a statement: