Report: How Much The Steelers' Naming Rights Deal Is Worth

On Monday, the Steelers organization made the controversial decision to sign a new naming rights deal for their Pittsburgh Stadium.

The iconic Heinz Field name will now be replaced by "Acrisure Stadium" — much to the chagrin of Steeler fans everywhere.

While the name change certainly isn't a popular one, it will bring in a significant influx of cash for the organization.

According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, the Michigan-based insurance company is paying the Steelers $150 million over the next 15 years — more than tripling the 20-year, $57 million deal with Hienz when the stadium opened in 2001.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers president Art Rooney II said on Monday. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums."

Heinz, a Pittsburgh-based company, originally hoped to retain its naming rights.

"While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify. While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we're excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead," the Kraft Heinz Company said in a statement, per ESPN.

